Buckner Rio Grande Valley stepping up to collect shoes for children
A non-profit is collecting new shoes and socks for vulnerable children through its annual Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls Drive.
Buckner Rio Grande Valley has donation bins set up at local churches, businesses and community centers through the end of the month.
The local non-profit is an extension of Buckner International. They offer a variety of holistic services such as foster care and adoption, empowerment programs, transitional care and humanitarian aid.
"Part of our job is to protect children and empower families, and we find no better way than giving a child a new pair of shoes to go back to school and begin that transformation into a wonderful school year," Executive Director of Buckner RGV Cris Cuevas said. "Annually we donate to our children in our community anywhere between 1,800 to 2,000 pairs of shoes."
Cuevas said boys' sizes 1 through 5, and girls' sizes 4 and 5 are the most needed shoes. All shoes must be brand new and closed-toe.
If you're not able to drop off a pair of shoes, you can still make a monetary donation. The final day of the shoe drive is May 30.
To learn more and for a list of drop-off locations, click here.
