Budweiser, L&F Distributors to host Veterans Day Appreciation BBQ

Budweiser, in partnership with L&F Distributors, will host a Veterans Day Appreciation BBQ with free food and drinks for local veterans on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the L&F Distributors warehouse, located at 3900 North McColl Road in McAllen. Free BBQ plates and other refreshments will be provided for veterans who show a military ID.

The event is a joint effort by Budweiser, L&F Distributors, 5x5 Brewing Company, and Black Rifle Coffee.

For more information, visit events@lnfdist.com.