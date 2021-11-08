Budweiser, L&F Distributors to host Veterans Day Appreciation BBQ
Budweiser, in partnership with L&F Distributors, will host a Veterans Day Appreciation BBQ with free food and drinks for local veterans on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the L&F Distributors warehouse, located at 3900 North McColl Road in McAllen. Free BBQ plates and other refreshments will be provided for veterans who show a military ID.
The event is a joint effort by Budweiser, L&F Distributors, 5x5 Brewing Company, and Black Rifle Coffee.
For more information, visit events@lnfdist.com.
