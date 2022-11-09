Building that housed former abortion clinic in McAllen now owned by anti-abortion group

An anti-abortion group now owns the building that previously served as the location of the Rio Grande Valley’s only abortion clinic.

Abortion provider Whole Woman's Health operated out of the downtown McAllen clinic until the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Whole Women's Health sold the building to the Edinburg-based company Peruvian Alliance LLC. Whole Woman’s Health CEO Amy Hagstram Miller said the Edinburg company then sold the building to the McAllen Pregnancy Center, which is run by an anti-abortion group.

"We found out about it on social media when local activists accused us of selling it to them directly,” Miller said. “We had multiple people look at it and tour it, and then we got an offer from these physicians. Whole Woman's Health of McAllen was deceived by the people who bought our clinic space."

Whole Woman's Health says they’re looking into any legal options they have.