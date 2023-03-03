Bullets found in bathroom forces school lockdown at South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy
The South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy was placed on lockdown Friday morning, according to a news release from the city of Edinburg.
The Edinburg Police Department received a call in reference to the lockdown on campus — located at 724 S. Sugar Rd. — shortly before 10 a.m., the news release stated.
A news release from the city said the lockdown was prompted after a student found ammunition in one of the boy's bathroom stalls.
Six 9 mm bullets were recovered, the release stated. A search of the campus yielded no weapons or another ammunition.
The lockdown was lifted at around 2 p.m.
The Edinburg PD Juvenile Investigations Divisions is investigating the incident, and are interviewing several students.
