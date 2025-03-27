Burn ban in effect in Cameron County
A burn ban is in effect for all unincorporated areas in Cameron County for 90 days.
The ban was announced Tuesday by the Cameron County Emergency Management & Fire Marshal Service.
During this time, residents within in unincorporated areas are not permitted to burn waste of any kind. Any peace officer may issue a citation to unincorporated residents in violation of this ban. An offense under this ban is a Class C Misdemeanor.
“Report any suspicious fires quickly and responsibly,” the service stated in a social media post.
Starr and Willacy counties are also under a burn ban.
