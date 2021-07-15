Bush lawsuit over border wall draws mixed reactions from Starr County residents

Serafin Guerra and his family have called Rio Grande City home for generations.

Guerra says construction on former President Trump’s border wall shouldn’t have stopped.

"And then all of a sudden it stopped and people start coming in," Guerra said.

He’s referring to the increase in illegal border crossings seen during the spring.

READ ALSO: Texas land commissioner sues the Biden administration over stalled border wall

On Wednesday, former President George W. Bush’s nephew announced he's suing President Biden, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and DHS for stopping border wall construction, claiming border wall funds are not being used as allocated for a wall.

"So I want to be clear to Mr. Biden this morning. We will see you in court," said Texas General Land Office Commissioner George P. Bush during a press conference in Starr County on Wednesday.

"Not only does it put families, but farmers and ranchers in immediate risk, and prevents their ability to operate their businesses, as is the case with Mr. Wilkins," Bush said.

The earnings from that state-owned land go to Texas public schools. The state argues drug and human smuggling is impacting that.

Starr County resident disagrees with the border wall, federal or state.

"That money should go to new schools or something local that can help the community," said Andrea Martinez, who lives in Rio Grande City.

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera says that the state’s plans to build a border wall are out of their control.

"The state has not given local government any flexibility or any information as to what they’re planning to do," Vera said.

Judge Vera said he doesn't know how the state-built wall will impact his residents or the environment.