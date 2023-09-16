Businesses at Valle Vista Mall in Harlingen left in the dark

UPDATE: On Friday, Sept. 15, Channel 5 News power was restored to the Valle Vista Mall. We're still waiting to hear back from mall owners on the cause of the blackout.

READ THE ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paying customers have been turned away as business owners look for answers after the power was shut off at Harlingen’s Valle Vista Mall.

The Rockin’ Cue, an entertainment venue at the mall, has a sign at its entrance saying the business is closed due to a "power outage" at the mall.

“It's out of our control and there's absolutely nothing we can do about it,” Benito Garcia, owner of The Rockin’ Cue, said.

Garcia said the mall has been without power since Wednesday.

“People are showing up, they're reading the sign on the window and then they're driving off,” Garcia said. “It's sad to see it and watch it, not only for the business, but for the staff. They're all asking questions, and we don't have answers."

Garcia says he exchanged text messages with the mall operators to try to get answers.

“She was letting us know that there's no power, and [they’re] working on getting turned on,” Garcia said, adding that he received a notice last week that said the facility is scheduled for disconnection due to non-payment.

Garcia says he's been paying his rent, so he hopes the mall makes good on their commitment.

Channel 5 News reached out to the mall’s energy provider, but they said they are “unable to discuss any customers account information."

Calls, emails and text messages to the owners of the mall went unanswered as of Thursday evening.

Businesses at Valle Vista Mall say there is no clear answer if they'll be able to open back up on Friday.