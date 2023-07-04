California man convicted in failed murder attempt of Mission resident

A 32-year-old California man was found guilty in what federal prosecutors called a murder for hire plot to murder a Mission resident, according to a news release.

Christopher Andrade was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder for hire following a four-day trial, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Three other people arrested in connection with the case, including Andrade’s mother, are awaiting their sentencing.

The murder attempt was arranged in 2018 by Mexican Mafia gang members, the news release stated.

Andrade, a Colonia Chiques gang member on parole, recruited and conspired with three additional individuals to execute the murder in exchange for $20,000.

“The others included his mother Viola Garcia, Noah Solis and Ronaldo Gallegos,” the news release stated. “Testimony revealed the co-conspirators agreed to travel from California to Texas to commit the murder in exchange for payment.”

The group attempted to forcibly enter the victim’s home in August 2018, but the murder attempt was “unsuccessful,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The group tried to flee the scene, and Garcia led responding law enforcement officers on a high speed chase that ended when she crashed the vehicle.

The jury learned that the group had previously attempted to murder the same victim in July 2018, and that Andrade coordinated the murder attempt through text messages and phone calls made from his phone.

Solis and Gallegos previously pleaded guilty in connection with the case, and Garcia was convicted by a jury last year. All four individuals remain in custody pending their sentencing.

Andrade faces up to 10 years in prison.