Cameron and Hidalgo counties reporting low early voting turnout

Fewer voters came out to the polls during early voting, according to election officials in Cameron and Hidalgo counties.

During the similar 2019 election cycle, seven percent of registered voters in the county cast their ballots early.

In the current 2023 city and school board elections, only two percent of all registered voters cast their ballot.

Cameron County election officials also reported a 20% drop in voters from the 2019 elections.

Despite the decrease, Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said he’s staying hopeful.

“We certainly hope that the difference between the turnouts will be made up on Election Day,” Garza said. “We're thinking that it's still going to be below what it was in 2019 even for the ballot by mail, but we're still hopeful that our numbers will go up.

Election Day is Saturday, May 6.