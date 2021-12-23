Cameron County: 2 out of 3 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

Cameron County reported three coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday.

Of the three deaths, two were unvaccinated, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

A man in his 30s and a woman over the age of 90 from Brownsville and a woman in her 50s from Harlingen died as a result of the virus. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 2,027.

The county also reported 16 new positive infections in the county. Of the 16 cases reported, four were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 16 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 5 people 3 people 1 people 3 people 0 people 0 people 4 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 54,406 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 51,257 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 78.04% of the population, five years and older, is fully vaccinated.