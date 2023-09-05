Cameron County approves $210 million budget

Cameron County employees will see a pay increase of at least 5% after commissioners approved a $210 million budget for the new fiscal year.

The new budget is an increase of $19 million from the previous budget.

Cameron County jailers will see a pay raise of 10%. As previously reported, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza has been vocal about his struggle to attract and retain jailers based on pay.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. says Garza will now have 20 more jobs to fill.

“We funded additional jailer positions for the upcoming year,” Treviño Jr. said. “We're hoping that they're able to fill those based upon the fact that we increased the salary by 10% year over year."

Commissioners also approved a pay raise for long-time county employees, and a bump in minimum wage from $11 to $13.

Treviño Jr. said the extra money is coming from a spike in property taxes.

The raises start next month.