Cameron County approves new city of Starbase

The Cameron County Commissioner's Court approved the incorporation of the city of Starbase on Tuesday.

People living in the community of Starbase, which are mostly SpaceX employees, voted in favor of becoming an incorporated city during the May election.

"They met all the requirements. They held the election, they approved it, and now this," Cameron County Precinct 3 Commissioner David Garza said during Tuesday's county commissioners' meeting. "At the end of the day, this nothing more than an extension of those statues of requirement for a successful election that was held."

Now that approval has been given, Starbase city leaders will be able to create a tax base, city ordinances and will have to adopt a city code.