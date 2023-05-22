Cameron County begins mosquito spraying Monday night

Mosquito spraying will begin Monday night in Cameron County. Public health authorities say their surveillance shows an increase in mosquito activity this past week.

If you see crews in your neighborhood you're asked to get inside your home, officials say crews will not spray if they see people outdoors.

"Between 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. you should be able to see our vehicles out there spraying, we ask the public to be patient with us," Cameron County Environmental Health Directory Gustavo Olivares said. "But also to take us into consideration, when we're out there."

If you have questions about mosquito spraying, call the county's Environmental Health Department at (956) 247-3599.