Cameron County collecting used tires

Those living in Cameron County can turn in any used car tires to the county as part of their tire collection project.

Starting Monday, April 17, residents can turn in any used tires at the Cameron County precinct offices in Brownsville, San Benito and La Feria through Friday, April 21.

Tires can also be dropped off at Centro Cultural Park in Brownsville on Saturday, April 22.

The collection sites will be open from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.

A proof of residency is required.