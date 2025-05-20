Cameron County commissioners approve incorporation of the city of Starbase

The Cameron County Commissioner's Court have approved the incorporation of the city of Starbase on Monday.

People living in the community of Starbase, which are mostly SpaceX employees, voted in favor of becoming an incorporated city during the May election.

Now that approval has been given, Starbase city leaders will be able to create a tax base, city ordinances and will have to adopt a city code.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.