Cameron County commissioners deny South Padre Island convention center expansion request

The Cameron County Commissioners Court voted to deny South Padre Island's request to expand the convention center.

The court convened for a regular session on Tuesday to consider the request.

In a news release, the court received more than 100 public comments from residents and visitors regarding the expansion. They all voiced concern over potential elimination of a natural habitat that is home to native birds and a temporary home to migratory birds.

According to the news release, the county judge and commissioners "understand the need for balance between economic growth and environmental conservation" and voted to deny the expansion request.

Commissioners are asking the city of South Padre Island to revisit the expansion and propose alternate design options that "would allow for the expansion of the convention center while conserving the surrounding habitat," according to the news release.