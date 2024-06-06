Cameron County commissioners pass tax break for LNG company

Cameron County commissioners voted to pass a tax break an LNG company set up at the port of Brownsville.

Four on the commission voted yes, and one voted no.

Commissioner's court started Tuesday morning with a presentation from the LNG companies about why they need this tax break and what they can do for the community.

That was followed by the public giving their comments for nearly two hours. Some people showing their support for the LNG projects, saying they are good for jobs and the economy.

Others are against it because of the environmental impact.

The single vote against the tax break came from Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino.

"It was something that I decided several years ago when I first ran that I could not and would not support any abatements for the LNG industries because of different reasons, including the fact that I felt that they were already committed to the area, and then we thought we could benefit more," Trevino said.

Judge Trevino says he still sees the positives, like the money LNG will bring into the county and the thousands of jobs that will be offered.