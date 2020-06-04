Cameron County community hold peaceful protests against police brutality in light of George Floyd's death

Nearly 300 people gathered at Linear Park in Brownville on Wednesday afternoon and marched towards the police department then to the Cameron County Courthouse. After an eight-minute silent sit-in, then they marched back to the park.

Several different people from the community spoke about what the death of George Floyd meant, not only to them, but how it reflects in the Rio Grande Valley.

Cameron County Clerk Sylvia Garza-Perez joined the crowd, saying those on social media and around the are who say the event doesn’t affect them Valley because of demographics, aren’t thinking about their neighbors.

