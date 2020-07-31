Cameron County confirms 10 additional coronavirus-related deaths, 816 new cases

Cameron County reported on Friday ten additional coronavirus-related deaths. This raises the total number of deaths in the county related to the virus to 216.

According to a news release from the county, the people who died include five individuals from San Benito, including a 41-year-old female and 65, 70, 81 and 96 year-old-males. There was also a 69-year-old female and 82 and 84-year-old males from Harlingen. There was also a 73-year-old male from Brownsville and a 72-year-old male from Santa Maria.

816 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 10,971.

Of the total positive cases in the county, 4,065 have recovered.