Cameron County confirms first coronavirus-related death
Cameron County confirmed the first coronavirus-related death in the county on Monday.
According to a Cameron County news release, the patient was an "81-year-old resident from the Veranda Nursing Home in Harlingen."
The patient had been hospitalized at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, according to the release.
This case is the second coronavirus-related death in the Rio Grande Valley.
