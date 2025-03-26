Cameron County DA: $200,000 worth of missing packages found in home of Brownsville UPS employee

A UPS employee was arrested in connection with a high-value theft scheme at the UPS Brownsville Distribution Center, according to a news release.

The news release said the Cameron County District Attorney's Office, in collaboration with UPS Security and Homeland Security Investigations, arrested 37-year-old Armando Garcia.

Garcia was a UPS employee for five years and is facing charges of theft after authorities recovered more than $200,000 worth of stolen "luxury goods and electronics" from his home in San Benito, according to the news release.

According to the news release, UPS security alerted the Cameron County DA of the missing high-value parcels. Investigators were able to track the stolen electronics to Garcia's residence, leading to law enforcement to obtain and execute a search warrant with HSI assistance.

The news release said the search led authorities to a stockpile of stolen merchandise including luxury designer handbags, wallets and accessories, Apple iPhones, Apple iPads, various smartwatches, high-end jewelry, designer clothing, power tools and electronic accessories. Authorities also discovered numerous UPS shipping bags containing discarded parcel boxes with original shipping labels.

Garcia was present at the time of the search and was taken into custody without incident. Additional arrests and charges are expected as the investigation continues, according to the news release.