Cameron County DA: Drug bust in Laguna Heights leads to 4 arrests
Four people were arrested in a Wednesday drug bust in Laguna Heights, according to Cameron County District Attorney Luis v. Saenz.
Local, state and federal authorities were spotted outside a home on Addams Street.
A spokesperson with the Drug Enforcement Administration told Channel 5 News that a search warrant was conducted in the area, but declined to provide further details.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
