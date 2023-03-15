Cameron County DA: Drug bust in Laguna Heights leads to 4 arrests

Four people were arrested in a Wednesday drug bust in Laguna Heights, according to Cameron County District Attorney Luis v. Saenz.

Local, state and federal authorities were spotted outside a home on Addams Street.

A spokesperson with the Drug Enforcement Administration told Channel 5 News that a search warrant was conducted in the area, but declined to provide further details.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.