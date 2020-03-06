Cameron County DA Requests Removal of BISD Trustee

Cameron County is formally requesting the removal of an indicted Brownsville ISD trustee.

District Attorney Luis V. Saenz submitted a formal petition requesting Dr. Sylvia P. Atkinson be removed from her seat on the Brownsville ISD School Board.

Atkinson is facing federal bribery and conspiracy charges.

The charges surfaced from a fake movie proposal pitched to Atkinson. During negotiations, she accepted a sum of $4,000 to get the film project on the February 2018 school agenda. Another $6,000 was issued to her after the item was passed unanimously by the board. She is seen supporting the project during the school board meeting when members were voting on the item.

According to the Cameron County District Attorney's Office press release, Saenz, "since no one has filed a petition for removal of Atkinson the District Attorney felt it his duty to seek the removal of Atkinson." They are requesting the school board appoint a temporary appointee or set the issue of suspension for a hearing.

The 107th District Court will oversee the case where Judge J. Manuel Banales will substitute for Judge Benjamin Euresti who recused himself.

----

*CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misstated J. Manuel Banales's name as J. Miguel Banales.