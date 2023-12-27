Cameron County deputies arrest man for assault, drug charges

A 26-year-old man was arrested over the weekend for assault and drug charges in Brownsville.

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence at around 11 p.m. on Dec. 23 where they made contact with the suspect, Carlos Antonio Garza, who was on the roadway in front of the residence.

As the deputies conducted their investigation, Garza dropped a baggie of marijuana. Deputies detained Garza and, during a pat down, found a medicine bottle with individually packed baggies containing cocaine.

Deputies then made contact with two victims, a male and a female. They reported Garza assaulted them and trespassed into their residence. Deputies observed both victims had injuries indicative of assault.

Garza was arrested and transported to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center pending arraignment.

Garza is being charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, assault and criminal trespass.