x

Cameron County deputies arrest man for assault, drug charges

6 hours 6 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, December 27 2023 Dec 27, 2023 December 27, 2023 3:47 PM December 27, 2023 in News - Local

A 26-year-old man was arrested over the weekend for assault and drug charges in Brownsville.

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence at around 11 p.m. on Dec. 23 where they made contact with the suspect, Carlos Antonio Garza, who was on the roadway in front of the residence.

As the deputies conducted their investigation, Garza dropped a baggie of marijuana. Deputies detained Garza and, during a pat down, found a medicine bottle with individually packed baggies containing cocaine.

Deputies then made contact with two victims, a male and a female. They reported Garza assaulted them and trespassed into their residence. Deputies observed both victims had injuries indicative of assault.

Garza was arrested and transported to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center pending arraignment.

Garza is being charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, assault and criminal trespass.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days