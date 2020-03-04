Cameron County election officials canvassing votes
BROWNSVILLE – Election officials in Cameron County say the primary went well, but more work needs to be done. Votes still need to be canvassed.
Officials are processing all oversea ballots from military service members and other mail-ins.
The elections administrator, Remi Garza, says he’s seeing a voting trend in early voting.
Watch the video above for further details.
