Cameron County election officials canvassing votes

6 hours 6 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 March 04, 2020 4:36 PM March 04, 2020 in News - Local

BROWNSVILLE – Election officials in Cameron County say the primary went well, but more work needs to be done. Votes still need to be canvassed.

Officials are processing all oversea ballots from military service members and other mail-ins.

The elections administrator, Remi Garza, says he’s seeing a voting trend in early voting.

Watch the video above for further details.

