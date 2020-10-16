x

Cameron County elections administrator clears up social media confusion about voting, election process

Friday, October 16 2020
By: Tanvi Varma

Social media is rife with misinformation about the November election.

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said people shouldn't believe everything they read on social media.

"I think, just in general, there's a lot of people who are chiming in to the system without being completely familiar with the process," Garza said.

