Cameron County elections administrator warns about common mail-in ballot mistakes

3 hours 9 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, October 12 2020 Oct 12, 2020 October 12, 2020 5:50 PM October 12, 2020 in News - Local
By: Allysa Cole

During the coronavirus pandemic, many people are voting by mail for the first time.

Innocent mistakes, though, may prevent their votes from counting.

Common mistakes include placing multiple ballots in the same envelope, mailing ballots late and failure to sign the carrier envelope.

Correction: This article has been updated to correctly reflect where a voter must sign when submitting a mail-in ballot.

