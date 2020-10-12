Cameron County elections administrator warns about common mail-in ballot mistakes
During the coronavirus pandemic, many people are voting by mail for the first time.
Innocent mistakes, though, may prevent their votes from counting.
Common mistakes include placing multiple ballots in the same envelope, mailing ballots late and failure to sign the carrier envelope.
Correction: This article has been updated to correctly reflect where a voter must sign when submitting a mail-in ballot.
