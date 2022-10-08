Cameron County Elections Department sending out mail-in ballots

Those who applied for a mail-in ballot for the November 2022 elections in Cameron County should keep an eye on their mailbox over the coming days.

The Cameron County Elections Office started mailing out the 2,300 mail-in ballots. They’re all expected to arrive in mailboxes by early next week.

Due to several changes following the passage of Texas Senate Bill 1, mail-in ballot voters are advised to read and follow all instructions carefully before mailing the ballot back.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 11, and the last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday, Oct. 28th.

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Nov. 4.