Cameron County Elections Office remind residents to update voter registration information

The Cameron County Elections Office are reminding residents of important election dates that are approaching.

The elections office wants to remind residents to update their voter registration information if they recently moved within the county limits, so they can vote in the upcoming November elections.

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza says there are a lot of important issues on this year's ballot, like changing the homestead exemption for homeowners and changes to the state's teacher retirement system.

Garza says there are also local elections that will affect Cameron County residents.

"Make sure everything's okay, that you have the right address and that's changed. If you've gotten married or divorced in the time period, you want to make sure that it's matching your identification so that you don't have any problems checking it," Garza said.

He says Early Voting starts October 23 and ends November 3; sample ballots are also posted on their website.

The deadline to register to vote is October 9.