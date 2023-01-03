Cameron County eyeing state grant for drainage improvements in La Feria

Long-awaited drainage improvements could be coming to a subdivision in La Feria.

Cameron County Commissioners voted Tuesday to apply for a $1 million state grant that will go toward improving drainage in the La Feria Gardens Colonia.

Commissioners have until May to apply for that funding.

Development of the drainage plans is in its early stages, and the total project is expected to cost more than $1 million.

Additional funding for the project is looking to come from the American Rescue Plan, if available, or the Cameron County Drainage District #6 if needed.

The request still needs to be approved by the state.

