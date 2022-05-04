Cameron County female inmate pronounced dead at Brownsville hospital, Texas Rangers investigating

KRGV File Photo

The Texas Rangers are conducting a death investigation after a female inmate who was found unresponsive at the Cameron County jail Wednesday morning was later pronounced dead at a Brownsville hospital, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

The woman, identified as Lidia Grover, was taken to Valley Regional Center in Brownsville after she was found unresponsive at the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, Grover was pronounced dead by medical personnel around 7 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

Cameron County jail records show Grover was booked into jail last week on a criminal trespassing charge.

The Texas Rangers are conducting a death investigation with the assistance of the Cameron County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division.