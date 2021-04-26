Cameron County Fire Marshal investigates house fire in Brownsville

The Cameron County Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire that happened Sunday morning near Alton Gloor Boulevard and Paredes Line Road in Brownsville.

Brownsville Fire crews put the flames out in less than an hour, and no injuries were reported.

According to the owner, the house where the fire started was empty; investigators said arson might have played a role in the incident.

The fire also damaged a neighboring home, causing the family to evacuate.