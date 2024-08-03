Cameron County health authority addresses accessibility concerns over Paxlovid amid surge in COVID cases

Cameron County’s top health official said he is tracking in increase in people being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo says a summer surge in cases is in full bloom as more people travel in the summer and spend time with family and friends, giving the virus more chances to spread.

"COVID seems to have two seasons, late summer and then again in the winter," Castillo said.

Individual cases of COVID infections no longer need to be reported, so keeping track of them is harder.

As previously reported, COVID positive individuals said they’re having trouble getting the medicine Paxlovid, which treats COVID-19.

“We are going through a huge surge right now, it's completely unexpected,” Pharmacist Sem Garza of The Other Guys Pharmacy in Weslaco, said. “Because of those shortages, it's been really hard for us to get a hold of the medication. Even when it does come in stock, the wholesalers try to limit the amount we can purchase.”

Paxlovid is the most prescribed medication, but Dr. Castillo says if you are at low risk, you may not need to take it.

“For most people it's not necessary,” Castillo said. “I wouldn't encourage people who are less than the age of 50, younger, healthier without any problems to just jump straight to treatment."

While there are no longer free COVID tests sites, you can still buy at home tests in stores.

The Administration for Strategic Preparedness & Response has a website to find out which pharmacies carry Paxlovid, and other COVID-19 medications.

