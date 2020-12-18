Cameron County health authority among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine

HARLINGEN — Dr. James W. Castillo II became one of the first people in Cameron County to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

Castillo, the Cameron County health authority, was vaccinated at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen on Friday morning.

"This is going to give us that extra layer of protection on top of our masks, on top of our precautions, to be able to keep treating people," Castillo said, adding that the most vulnerable patients would receive the vaccine as soon as possible.

Castillo also addressed concerns about side effects.

"The risks are very, very, very small," Castillo said. "And the benefits are huge. Nobody who got this vaccine after both doses got hospitalized."

