Cameron County holding Pfizer vaccine clinic for kids 5-11 in Brownsville

Photo credit: MGN Online/ Pfizer

Cameron County will hold a Pfizer vaccine clinic for kids ages 5-11 on Saturday, Nov. 6, in Brownsville.

The clinic will take place at the Mary P. Lucio Clinic located at 1204 Jose Colunga Jr. St in Brownsville from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Parents or guardians will need to be present to fill out and sign a consent form.

The clinic comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week its recommendation that children between the ages of 5 and 11 years of age receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Local pediatric offices, pharmacies and schools are also offering the vaccine to children countywide.

The county also announced that the Pfizer pediatric vaccine is now available at all Cameron County Public Health clinics at the following locations:

• San Benito Public Health Clinic: 1390 W. Expressway 83, San Benito, TX 78586

The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are all available at the Cameron County health clinics.