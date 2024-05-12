Memorial ride held in honor of 8-year-old boy hit by truck in Pharr

More than 40 cyclists hit the road to honor a life taken too soon.

They rode over a mile to honor 8-year-old Caleb Ramirez, who died in April while riding his bike after he was hit by a driver.

"It's an honor, it's an honor, extremely grateful for all the support the community has given," Caleb's mother, Sonia Hernandez said.

The cyclists ended their ride on East Eller Avenue, where Caleb was hit by a truck right in front of his home in Pharr.

"It's an emptiness and numbness," Hernandez said.

Hernandez is feeling hollow as she heads into her first Mother's Day without her 8-year-old son.

As she and her family continue to mourn, the Rio Grande Valley's cycling community wanted to show their support.

On Saturday, the day before Mother's Day, over 40 cyclists put air in their tires, strapped on their helmets and dusted off their bikes.

The memorial ride for the 8-year-old started at San Juan's Precinct 2 Hike and Bike Trail.

The ride ended where Caleb took his last breath on his bike, and now a memorial ghost bike stands tall to honor the young boy's life.

"There are people that care, and we wanted to come together to show some support, but also let Pharr PD know and ask of them to give the mother some answers," organizer Gomez said.

The organizer says he chose to hold the ride this weekend to bring awareness to the case.

Hernandez hopes the people who came out to ride their bikes will never forget Caleb's name.

The Pharr Police Department says the driver who hit Caleb allegedly stopped at the scene and is currently not facing any charges. The case remains under investigation.