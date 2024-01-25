Cameron County inmate accused of throwing bodily fluids at detention officer

An inmate at the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center is now facings a new charge after throwing bodily fluids at a detention officer, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the sheriff's office arrived at the jail on Tuesday afternoon and made contact with the detention staff supervisors, who reported that an inmate threw bodily fluids at a detention officer.

The sheriff's office said deputies spoke with the officer who said she was conducting rounds and noticed an inmate, identified as Edward Martin Ferrero, holding a cup outside his cell's tray slot.

The detention officer said Ferrero threw the contents of the cup at her, covering her torso and back area. The detention officer requested to file criminal charges against Ferrero.

The sheriff's office said the detention officer was evaluated by medical staff and was cleared.

Ferrero was charged with harassment by persons in a correctional facility.