Cameron County inmates assist in tornado cleanup efforts

The governor is still awaiting SBA's disaster approval related to the Laguna Heights tornado.

Cleanup efforts are ongoing more than a week after the tornado hit and those also helping are Cameron County inmates.

The inmates are screened and cleared beforehand. Their cases have to be considered low-security, like misdemeanors or child support cases.

"Our commander realized that there was a need for assistance. So he got the POP program involved, and they went out to Laguna Heights and started helping with the cleanup and the assisting with anything they might need over there." Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said.

Inmates work between eight and nine hours, based on the need.