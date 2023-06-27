Cameron County jail fails state inspection due to staffing issues, sheriff’s office says

Staffing issues at the Cameron County jail led to the state issuing a report stating that the jail failed to meet minimum standards, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards issued the notice on June 14 after an inspection found the jail had an inadequate number of jailers on staff.

Two separate reviews found that the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center housed over 820 inmates with nine to 14 jailers on staff, compared to the state’s requirement of one jailer per 48 inmates.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded to the review by blaming salary issues for the lack of staff.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said correctional staff receive “notably lower” salaries than those in neighboring counties.

“The insufficient compensation has resulted in difficulties in recruiting and retaining qualified personnel, putting a strain on the overall efficiency and safety of the jail system,” the office stated on social media. “Together with the Cameron County Commissioners' Court, we aim to create a sustainable solution that prioritizes the well-being of both the staff and the inmates, ensuring a well-functioning and compliant Cameron County Jail System for the benefit of the entire community.”

The state jail standards commission also served the Willacy County jail with two failing notice in April and May, citing a lack of regular inmate checks and mental health intake screenings.