Cameron County judge approves election to incorporate Starbase into Cameron County

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. signed an order approving an election to determine if Starbase can become a city, according to a Wednesday news release.

“If the election passes, this will be the newest town in Cameron County since Los Indios in 1995. We look forward to seeing the outcome of this election,” Treviño said.

RELATED COVERAGE: SpaceX requesting special election to incorporate Starbase into Cameron County

Residents at Starbase submitted a petition to hold the election back in December.

The news release said Election Day is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025, and is only open to Starbase residents.

The polling location will be held at the "HUB," located at 39046 LBJ Boulevard in Brownsville.

Early voting will run from Tuesday, April 22 through Friday, April 25 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at that same location. Early voting will continue on Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday, April, and Tuesday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.