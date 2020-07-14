Cameron County Judge issues order to delay in person school instruction

On Tuesday. Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. and Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo issued the Joint Cameron County Health Authority and Cameron County Judge Emergency Health Control Order delaying in person face-to-face public and private school instruction until after September 8, 2020.

According to a Cameron County news release, this order this order was issued for the protection of life after increasing concerns due to COVID-19.





