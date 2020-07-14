x

Cameron County Judge issues order to delay in person school instruction

5 hours 30 minutes 1 second ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 July 14, 2020 4:59 PM July 14, 2020 in News - Local

On Tuesday. Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. and Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo issued the Joint Cameron County Health Authority and Cameron County Judge Emergency Health Control Order delaying in person face-to-face public and private school instruction until after September 8, 2020.

According to a Cameron County news release, this order this order was issued for the protection of life after increasing concerns due to COVID-19.



Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days