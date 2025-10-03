Cameron County judge weighs in on possible purchase of B&M Bridge in Brownsville

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino weighed in on the possible purchase of the B&M Bridge in Brownsville.

As previously reported, the bridge is privately owned by a United States company and the Mexican government.

"We think, short and long term, this is going to be a benefit to us because it will obviously be generating revenue for us, and it will allow us to build our infrastructure and invest in our county," Trevino said.

County leaders want to buy the U.S. company's share in the bridge.

Trevino explains what's next in the process.

"They're still probably some paperwork or details that need to be done and transactions that need to take place, but by voting and approving the proposed agreement that both sides basically agreed to in principle that will set in process the final details to be ironed out," Trevino said.

Cameron County owns and operates three other international bridges.

The matter will be taken before the commissioner's court, which is set for next Tuesday. If it goes through, the final deal could be completed as early as December.