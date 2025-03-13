Cameron County man convicted on continuous sexual assault of a child charge

A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he was convicted of continuous sexual assault of a child, according to a news release from the office of Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

Noe Jimenez will serve his sentence without the possibility of parole, the release added.

This conviction was secured through the dedication and hard work of Cameron County Assistant District Attorneys Brett Pattillo and Andrew Garza, the news release said.

“Protecting the most vulnerable in our community, especially children, is our highest priority. This conviction ensures that Noe Jimenez will serve his full sentence and never have the opportunity to harm another child. I commend our prosecutors for their commitment to justice,” Saenz said in a statement. “The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office remains steadfast in its mission to prosecute offenders and seek justice for victims. If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, please report it to law enforcement or reach out to victim advocacy resources for support."