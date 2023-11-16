Cameron County man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing a child

Roberto Molina. Photo courtesy of the office of Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

A Cameron County man will spend 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a child, according to the office of Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

Roberto Molina pleaded guilty to a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. According to a Thursday news release from Saenz’s office, the abuse started when the victim was six years old, and continued until an outcry was made when she was eight years old.

According to the news release, the victim’s family is pleased with the sentencing, and thankful that they did not have to testify.

“All child abuse is heinous,” Saenz stated in the news release. “Thankfully, Molina was identified, arrested, and prosecuted before he could escalate his behavior to further traumatize and violate other children.”