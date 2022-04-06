Cameron County man wanted on sexual assault charges arrested in California

A Cameron County man wanted on sexual assault charges involving a minor was arrested in California.

Armando Losoya Anciso, 58, was arrested Tuesday after warrants for his arrest were obtained a year ago.

Multiple agencies, such as the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshall's and Texas Department of Criminal Justice - Office of the Inspector General and the Fugitive Task Force assisted in the arrest.

Officials have not said when Anciso will be extradited to Cameron County.