Cameron County man wanted on sexual assault charges arrested in California
A Cameron County man wanted on sexual assault charges involving a minor was arrested in California.
Armando Losoya Anciso, 58, was arrested Tuesday after warrants for his arrest were obtained a year ago.
Multiple agencies, such as the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshall's and Texas Department of Criminal Justice - Office of the Inspector General and the Fugitive Task Force assisted in the arrest.
Officials have not said when Anciso will be extradited to Cameron County.
