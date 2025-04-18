Cameron County multipurpose arena back on the ballot for May election

For the upcoming May election, voters in Cameron County will be deciding on a multipurpose arena.

It's a proposal that's been brought before voters twice. This is the third time voters will be seeing this proposed arena on the ballot.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino says citizens are asking for the arena to be put back on the ballot.

On November 2021 is when the arena was first on the ballot and lost by 66 votes. It was put back on the ballot in May 2022 and then the arena lost by 212 votes.

If approved, Treviño says the arena can be used as a place for festivals, concerts, sports and other community events. Depending on the design that is chosen, there will be a 7,000 to 10,000 seating capacity.

Trevino says a venue tax that was approved back in November 2016 by voters is what will help fund the arena project. These are taxes collected from hotel stays and car rentals.

"So we're asking for the approval of the county residents and voters that the venue tax and the visitor tax should be able to be used for a venue or a multi-use arena such as we see in many other communities," Trevino said. "The county believes that $125 to $150 million will be needed to construct the venue."

There are some people who are planning to vote against the multi-use arena in May.

