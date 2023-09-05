Cameron County nonprofit raising awareness of homestead exemptions

Homestead exemptions can help lower property taxes, but homeowners have to apply for it.

People working with the Brownsville non-profit Come Dream, Come Build say a lot of qualifying homeowners don't know about it.

A study made by the organization that 41% percent of homeowners who qualify for the exemption are not claiming it.

Most of those homeowners live in the Southmost area.

“So what that translates to is that in high income areas people are aware of the exemption,” Come Dream, Come Build policy director Daniel Elkin said.

Elkin says people can save up to $700 a year through the current homestead exemption rate.

Come Dream, Come Build is planning to help Cameron County homeowners file their homestead exemptions this week.

Cameron County residents are urged to meet with Come Dream, Come Build on the following days:

BROWNSVILLE

WHEN: Sept. 6, Sept. 9, Sept. 16, Sept. 20, Sept. 23, Sept. 27

WHERE: CDCB Office, located at 901 E. Levee St.

WHEN: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays

HARLINGEN

WHEN: Sept. 13, Sept. 20

WHERE: La Hacienda Casitas, located at 3867 U.S. Bus. 83.

WHEN: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays

Watch the video above for more information.