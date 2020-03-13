Cameron County officials commemorate K-9 Veterans Day
BROWNSVILLE – Arresting drug dealers, chasing suspects – typical work for the average police officer, but for these good boys and girls, it’s a way of life.
On Friday, Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz gathered local, state and federal law enforcement teams to pay tribute to the unsung heroes of police work – K-9 officers.
Saenz says his office relies on these teams to help prosecute crimes, but that’s not all the dogs do. They provide back up for their partners.
Watch the video above for the full story.
