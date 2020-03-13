Cameron County officials commemorate K-9 Veterans Day

BROWNSVILLE – Arresting drug dealers, chasing suspects – typical work for the average police officer, but for these good boys and girls, it’s a way of life.

On Friday, Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz gathered local, state and federal law enforcement teams to pay tribute to the unsung heroes of police work – K-9 officers.

Saenz says his office relies on these teams to help prosecute crimes, but that’s not all the dogs do. They provide back up for their partners.

