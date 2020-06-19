Cameron County officials planning to go door-to-door to have community complete 2020 Census

All the counties in the Rio Grande Valley still lag behind in response rates of the 2020 Census compared to the national average — none have hit 50%. However, officials say there is still time to improve.

In Cameron County, plans that were put in place more than a year ago to go door-to-door and engage the public was put on hold due to the coronavirus.

Sylvia Garza-Perez, the Cameron County clerk, says in areas impacted by heavy flooding from downpours the last couple of years can benefit from the federal relief that’s factored in by population.

Garza says going door-to-door during the pandemic is more challenging, but they may have to.

To fill out the 2020 Census online, visit here.

