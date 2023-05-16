Cameron County opening disaster assistance center for those impacted by Laguna Heights tornado

Cameron County is partnering up with multiple organizations to open a disaster relief center to assist those impacted by the weekend tornado in Laguna Heights.

The Disaster Assistance Center will open Wednesday, May 17 at the Port Isabel Event Center, located at 309 Rail Street, according to a news release.

It will be operational from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.

The center opens days after a Category EF1 tornado struck the area, killing one person and destroying dozens of homes.

Those impacted by the tornado are encouraged to visit the center and speak with representatives from multiple agencies to obtain related information and resources.

A shuttle will be available to transport people to the center every 30 minutes starting at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Van Buren Street and Highway 100 in Port Isabel.